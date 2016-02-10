WATCH LIVE: Jeb Bush holds rally in Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Presidential candidate and former Florida governor Jeb Bush is speaking in Murrells Inlet Wednesday evening.

Bush is speaking at VFW Post #10420, located at 4359 US-17 in Murrells Inlet at 6:30 p.m. Due to an overflow crowd, Bush will be speaking to two separate rooms at the VFW - note that the screen will go black for a brief period while the broadcast switches between rooms.

Bush received 11 percent of the vote in the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday night, coming in fourth place after Donald Trump with 35 percent, Gov. John Kasich with 16 percent, and Sen. Ted Cruz with 12 percent, NBC News reports.

Bush is among the GOP candidates campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state’s Republican Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 20.

