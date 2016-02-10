Bill Clinton campaigning for Hillary in Florence Saturday

Former President Bill Clinton speaks at a campaign event for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – President Bill Clinton is visiting Francis Marion University in Florence on Saturday to campaign for his wife, Hillary Clinton, ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Primary on February 27.

According to a news release from the Hillary Clinton campaign, Bill Clinton will speak at the Fighting For Us Rally at The Commons at The Smith University Center at FMU beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 13. Doors open for the event at 6:45 p.m. The event is open to the public.

To RSVP, click here.

