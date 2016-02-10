Waccamaw River flooding threatening roads and homes

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Parts of River Road are already completely flooded. Water is spilling over from the swamp on one side. And the Waccamaw River is threatening the backyards of many homes on the other side. (Source: WMBF News)

The Waccamaw River is in moderate flood stage and is expected to continue rising through Thursday and Friday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Waccamaw River is in moderate flood stage and is expected to continue rising through Thursday and Friday. Some people who live in Lee’s Landing are already trapped by flood waters.

Parts of River Road are already completely flooded. Water is spilling over from the swamp on one side. And the Waccamaw River is threatening the backyards of many homes on the other side.

Many people who are seeing the flood waters again just got done cleaning up and repairing their homes after the last major flood in October 2015.

"The whole inside sheet rock and stuff was all tore out, everything. Because of water damage,” said Doretha Lewis, who lives on River Road. Now many homeowners are bracing for more damage.

"It's bad,” said Lewis. “My thoughts is that we probably going to have to move out again, and don't know what we'll have to do again on the inside."

This time around, the flood waters are bringing more debris and trash with them. So it’s important to be careful as you walk or drive down any flooded roads. Horry County Police officers were out in Lee’s Landing on Tuesday checking on river levels and on homeowners.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.