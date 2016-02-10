'Just Coast': NMB unveils new marketing campaign



NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for an all new plan to attract tourism dollars in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new marketing campaign. ‘Just Coast’ new marketing campaign, aimed at giving tourists the idea that they can have everything they want in a vacation right in North Myrtle Beach.

"Just coast is just what North Myrtle Beach is all about,”explained NMB Chamber of Commerce Chairman Bill Griste, Jr. “We are a laid back destination, uh, family oriented. We want you to come to North Myrtle Beach, to feel like you're on vacation, and just coast."

No matter the type of vacation travelers are looking for, the idea is to appeal to every single person. There was a lot of talk about the importance of marketing. Research presented indicated that during the Summer and Sprig seasons of 2015, more than $950 million in indirect visitor expenditures were spent within city limits. Additionally, $96 million in state and local taxes were generated.

Those dollars affect residents, because the research says taxes generated by visitors save each North Myrtle Beach household $12,504 each year. It's that reason for the rebranding and the fresh new marketing plan.

"The tourism industry is very important, and something that struck me tremendously today, was when the marketing research was presented. Part of the presentation was just what it would look like in our region as a whole, if we didn’t have tourism,” Griste said. “And boy, would it be a different place." The city is also revamping its website to give potential visitors a fresh look that matches the new campaign.

When the website is updated, you’ll find it here: http://www.nmb.us/.



