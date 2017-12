The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

(WMBF) - The cold temperatures continue to pour into the Carolinas with the coldest arriving just in time for Valentine's Day.

While sunnier skies have returned to the area, it won't do much to warm us up through the weekend. Morning lows drop into the 20s through Saturday with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the middle 40s each day.

The heart of the cold air arrives on Valentine's Day! We'll start the morning off with temperatures between 19° and 23° with a wind chill in the single digits. Don't expect the afternoon to be any better... we just barely climb above freezing through the day with highs between 33° and 36°!

We do see some improvements early next week with highs getting back into the 50s. The trade-off is the return of rain for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.