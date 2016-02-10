Rep. Rice helps Myrtle Beach secure funding for beach renourishment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Congressman Tom Rice announced Tuesday that the Myrtle Beach Shore Protection Project has secured $16 million from The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help with the damage that occurred from the October flood.

The $16 million will be used to replace sand in Myrtle Beach, which was eroded as a result from the heavy rains and Hurricane Joaquin that took place in October.

Rep. Rice said Myrtle Beach was not scheduled to receive renourishment until 2018, however, after the flood, Myrtle Beach is in need of renourishment now.

In December 2015, Rep. Rice stated he and his team were working on the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, which was made to provide substantial resources. The bill was to include three accounts, which could provide up to $350 million in unobligated funds for South Carolina to complete beach renourishment. Tuesday, Rice stated that he and his team worked with the Army Corps to expedite the assessment of the damages.

"While these funds will not replace all eroded sand, this funding shows a commitment to the project, and we expect and will continue to fight for additional investment in the future,” Congressman Rice said.

Rice concluded with “I thank my colleagues in the House Appropriations Committee, who worked with us to ensure the Army Corps received resources in the Appropriations Act to fund this project."

