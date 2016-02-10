Horry County investigates harassment case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Harassing someone is not ok. In fact, it's against the law.

Right now, Horry County Sheriff's deputies are searching for 46-year-old Robert Dixon. He's wanted for 2nd degree harassment.

Authorities say on November 1, 2015 the victim came to the Horry County Police Department's north precinct to report that Dixon had been harassing one of his tenants as well as the victim. The victim says he left several crude and vulgar messages on her business Facebook page and personal phone.

Dixon's last known address is on University Circle in Conway.

Deputies are also searching for 32-year-old Jacob Maynard, who is wanted for 2nd degree burglary.

The Horry County police report states that on September 11, 2015, Maynard broke into a residence on 29th Avenue. The residence was unoccupied according to the report and Maynard allegedly used the homeowner's shower, flat screen TV, computer and even ate and drank food.

The report says Maynard removed around $2,000 in property from the home. Prints were taken from the home used to identify Maynard.

His last known address is on Carnage Road in Myrtle Beach.

