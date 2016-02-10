20 people displaced by fire in Dillon Tuesday, according to Red Cross

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A total of 20 people were displaced after a fire at Garden Court in Dillon on Tuesday, according to the American Red Cross.

The Dillon City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Rosewood Manor Complex on Madison Street at about 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Keith Bailey. Fifteen firefighters responded and had the fire contained within 20 to 30 minutes.

The fire originated in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment, and spread to the living area. That apartment sustained heat and smoke damage, and an adjacent apartment sustained water damage, Chief Bailey said.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance, temporary lodging, and referrals to other agencies to assist with long-term recovery.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, and is still under investigation, Chief Bailey said.

