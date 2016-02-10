WMBF FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold continues to grip the area

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Cold weather remains the headline for the week.

From now until Friday temperatures will remain fairly constant in the mid 40s for highs and lows will range anywhere from the lower to mid 20s to low 30s. Most days we will see a mix of clouds and sun with intermittent gusts of winds putting a bite in the air.

Friday into Saturday we will see another front push through bringing clouds on Friday and cleared skies on Saturday and then eventually the coldest air of the season Saturday night into Sunday. Waking up Sunday temperatures will be in the lower 20s and upper teens. By Sunday afternoon we will struggle to get above freezing in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday we start to moderate our temperatures slightly as we watch some rain move into the area. Only a slight chance of rain is expected for now.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein

