Make sure you're ready to vote in SC primaries - check your voting precinct

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Presidential Preference Primaries in South Carolina are just a few days away, and in case you're not sure where to vote, the SC Election Commission has a handy website to check your voting precinct.

To check to make sure you are registered to vote, and to check for the precinct you need to go to, to vote in the SC primaries, visit the link below.

https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=VoterInfo

Below are numbers you can call if you have questions about your voter registration:

Horry County Voter Registration: (843)-915-5440

Florence County Voter Registration: (843)-665-3094

Dillon County Voter Registration: (843)-774-1403

Darlington County Voter Registration: (843)-398-4900

SC Election Commission: (803)-734-9060

The Republican Primary will be held on Saturday, February 20, and the Democratic Primary will be held one week later on February 27.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.