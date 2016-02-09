No Mike and Mike at upcoming Monday after the Masters

Mike and Mike will be missing from the Masters . (Source: Conor McCue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time in a long time, Monday after the Masters will be missing two of its biggest celebrity guests and everything that came with them. This year there will be no Mike and Mike, no simulcast, and no ESPN radio.

"We had a great run, and it really helped build the tournament into something larger than it was, but this year we felt like we'd go in a different direction,” Bill Golden, the president of Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday, a sponsor for the celebrity pro-am.

For Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday, that new direction involves several different national radio shows spread out over 12 hours.

The shows will be a part of the radio network Westwood One, and will be CBS sports and NBC sports shows.

They'll all broadcast from Barefoot Resort’s Dye Course to promote the event and city hosting it.

"Having the radio shows there, which are all national shows, provides us a platform to talk about Myrtle Beach, the great golf here, the great tourism here, the great facilities at Barefoot and throughout the whole area,” Golden said.

Tournament organizers say the new format will target the same demographics as before, but with a wider reach, selling more commercial spots than possible last year.

Organizers hope only the listeners will notice the changes.

"It's going to look and feel very similar than it has in the past and frankly, it continues to get better every year and we anticipate this year will be another great year," said Golden.

Since this is such a new format, tournament organizers don't know how it will compare to years past. They say they'll evaluate everything after the event and decide how to go forward in the following years.

Westwood One's radio row will include the following:

CBS Radio Live broadcast of Gio and Jones - 6:00am-9:00am Live broadcast of Tiki and Tierney 9:00am-12:00pm Live broadcast of the Doug Gottlieb Show 3:00pm-6:00pm

NBC Radio To be announced



