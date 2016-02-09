FPD: Two charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police Department (FPD) arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Van Hodges and 39-year-old Sunni Haire Cassidy on Monday, charging the two with abuse/knowing and willful abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to Major Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department.

According to Major Raines, Hodges and Cassidy stayed in the 78-year-old victim’s studio apartment, at her assisted care facility, and refused to leave for three days.

According to reports, the two stole prescriptions while the victim slept, ate her food, and begged other residents for money. The victim reports being shoved by the couple when she made an attempt to call for help.

Overnight guests are not allowed at the assisted care facility and management contacted FPD when they became aware of the situation, according to Major Raines.

