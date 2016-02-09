Missing 77-year-old man located safely in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has located Jack McCutcheon, a 77-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday and had last been seen on Church Street in Lake City.

McCutcheon was first reported missing at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, and the FCSO reported he had been located safe and sound at about 10:30 p.m.

