Florence educator surprised with ‘Oscar of Teaching’ and $25,000

Lindsey Bibler has $25,000 to go along with recognition as one of the nation’s most outstanding teachers. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A South Florence Teacher has $25,000 to go along with recognition as one of the nation’s most outstanding teachers. The South Florence High School gym was filled with students staff and community leaders Tuesday afternoon and no one knew who the winner was until her name was announced.

Their very own math teacher, Lindsey Bibler is one of 40 teachers who were recognized across the nation this year. “I'm a product of South Florence. I came back to South Florence. I love this school and I love all that its done for me," said Bibler as she received the award.

Bibler is now considered among the top one percent of teachers in the country. The Milken Family Foundation started recognizing teachers almost 30 years ago. The foundation has given out more than $60 million to teachers across the nation.

Bibbler says, “Just being a math teacher I have so many students who struggle and need extra help especially with the higher level pre-calculus and calculus. I’m just really dedicated to spending extra time with my students to make sure they understand.”

That’s why Bibler says she thinks she won the award. South Carolina Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman was also there for the celebration. “I heard two of the students up here say she’s my favorite. I love her and that’s the first thing that the students realize, you love them," Spearman says as she stood next to Bibler.

Spearman believes the Milken Educator Award is a way to say thank you to the exceptional teachers. She says, “I think it’s also inspirational for students to see that teachers can be recognized and it’s a great profession to go into.”

“This feels almost undeserving, just a national recognition is incredible," said Bibler.

Teachers can not apply for the award, only schools in each state can submit recommendations to the foundation. One of the criteria is innovative teaching. Now, Bibler says she plans to think of even more new teaching methods for her students.

