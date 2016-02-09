Bitter cold air to arrive by the weekend



MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Very cold air will linger through the rest of the week before a shot of bitter cold, Arctic air arrives for the weekend.



Daytime temperatures through the end of the week will only climb into the lower 40s, with nighttime temperatures d ropping well into the 20s. A gusty wind at times will send wind chill values down into the teens.



By the weekend, a reinforcing shot of even colder weather will arrive as Arctic air blows in behind a strong cold front. Temperatures will d rop into the teens to near 20 by Saturday night. Sunday will be a frigid day with afternoon highs just barely above freezing before falling well into the 20s again on Sunday night. In addition, gusty winds may send wind chills into the single digits by late Saturday night and Sunday morning.



This will be a long duration shot of bitter cold weather. Temperatures will d rop below freezing early Saturday evening and remain below freezing through Monday morning with the exception of a few hours on Sunday afternoon.



Temperatures that cold and lasting for that long may lead to issues with frozen pipes. With so many elevated homes and and exposed pipes in this region, the nearly 36 hours below freezing may lead to some frozen pipes.





