Consider This: Cam Newton a competitor, not a sore loser

The criticism of Panther’s Quarterback Cam Newton is not dying down and Cam is not caving either. After losing the Super Bowl, Cam Newton showed up late to the news conference, barely answered any questions, refused to look anyone in the eye and then got up and left.

And today he had a great response to his reaction saying…

“I am a sore loser. You show me a good loser, I'll show you a loser.”

Consider This: Critics said he handled himself poorly. I disagree.

He lost. He was mad. He is a competitor. He is an athlete…he should have been upset. Isn’t this the type of drive and ambition that should be admirable? He wasn’t rude, disrespectful and did not say anything offensive.

With all the complaints about the Participation Trophy Generation, I think many parents and coaches can learn a lot from this true competitor. You should not be rewarded for just showing up.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.