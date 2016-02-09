Presidential candidates flock to the area ahead of SC Primary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With Primary Season heating up, and two Presidential Preference Primaries happening in South Carolina this month, several candidates have scheduled and already visited the Grand strand and Pee Dee areas the past few weeks, and they aren't done yet.

Below is a schedule of visits from candidates running for President of the United States:

Friday, February 19

GOP Presidential Candidate and US Senator Ted Cruz will hold a campaign rally in Myrtle Beach Friday morning at Springmaid Resort, located at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd.

With him will be the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty family, Phil Robertson. The event begins at 9 a.m.

Friday, February 19

Business mogul and reality TV star Donald Trump will return to Myrtle Beach for the following event:

Donald J. Trump in Myrtle Beach

Friday, February 19 at 12 p.m.

The Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Farlow Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Register to attend here.

Friday, February 19

GOP Presidential candidate and US Senator Marco Rubio will hold a campaign rally Friday in Pawleys Island:

Reservations are required, however the event is free. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and begin at 11:45 a.m.

The campaign is being held at the Lowcountry Preparatory School.

To register online, click here.

Friday, February 19

Ohio Gov. John Kasich to attend a Town Hall at Horry Georgetown Technical College at 2050 U.S. 501 in Conway:

The event will take place in building 1100 at HGTC in Conway. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the program begins at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, February 19

Trump Campaign Rally being held at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club at 70 Tanglewood Drive:

Doors open at 1 p.m. and event begins at 3 p.m.



Register for tickets at TrumpPawleysIsland.Eventbrite.com

