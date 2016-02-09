2 teens arrested for vandalizing Meher Spiritual Center

Photo from inside the Meher Spiritual Center, taken for an exclusive report in February 2015. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested after allegedly vandalizing a building in the the Meher Spiritual Center, located on the waterfront near the Myrtle Beach Mall, on Saturday, January 23.

Alan Michael Wodzenski, 17, was arrested by Horry County Police on Tuesday, and an unidentified 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday of last week.

On the night of January 23, Horry County Police responded to the Meher Spiritual Center, located in the 10200 block of North Kings Highway, for a report of malicious damage to the building. The director of the facility showed police that every window in a building in the back of the property had been broken out, antique furniture in the building had been overturned, and numerous pictures and picture frames had been broken, according to the police report.

Two fire extinguishers that were missing from the building were found near walking paths outside the building, the report states.

The director told police that the building is open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day for guests to observe the antiques, and secured sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night. The caretaker had arrived at 7:45 p.m. that day and found the damage.

Wodzenski was booked into the Horry County Detention Center Tuesday morning and charged with malicious injury to a place of worship, according to jail records. He was released later that morning on a $10,000 bond. The 16-year-old who was arrested was issued a juvenile summons and released to his grandparents, the police report states.

One year ago, WMBF News was granted exclusive access inside the 500-acre Meher Spiritual Center, which was founded in 1943 by the Chapin family and dedicated to Meher Baba, a native of India and a spiritual leader who traveled the world spreading his message of peace.

