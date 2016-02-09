2 men arrested for attempted burglary of Darlington store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested for attempted burglary after one of the men ran from an officer while he was checking on a convenience store near Darlington Monday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Monday, an officer checking on the Markette at 104 Cashua Ferry Road saw a man wearing dark clothing and carrying a large duffle bag, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department. The man ran from the officer, and the Darlington County Dog Team as called to assist the search.

While police were searching the area, officers found a vehicle with a man sitting in it, who told them he was waiting on his friend Kevin to return, the release states.

A few hours after searching the area, a woman called 911 and said that a man came to her door, covered in mud, asking for a ride. Several officers arrived and set up a perimeter around. An officer located the man near the Corner Connection on Cashua Ferry Rd., and the man ran again.

After a brief chase, the man was placed into custody and taken to the Darlington County Detention Center.

Kevin Richard Dextraze, 27, and Malik Dominick, 28, both from the Gresham area, will be charged with second-degree attempted burglary.

