Cops: Trooper suffers broken leg during Hudson Valley chase

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a pair of South Carolina residents led police on a chase through the Hudson Valley after they were clocked travelling nearly 100 mph.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/1nUVnXZ ) that the chase happened early Saturday morning in Woodbury in Orange County.

State police say troopers pulled over a car on the Thruway, but that the driver sped off onto nearby Route 17.

Police say the car hit a guardrail and two occupants tried to flee on foot.

The passenger was immediately apprehended. Police say a trooper suffered a broken leg while chasing the driver, who was later caught.

Thomas Crudo and Alison Chapman, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, face gun and drug charges Crudo has also been charged with fleeing police.

It wasn't immediately clear if they have lawyers.

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.