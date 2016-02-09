Suspicious package at GE facility in Florence not a bomb, officials say

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious package that was found at the GE Healthcare facility in Florence Tuesday morning and determined that it was not an explosive device, officials confirmed.

Florence County Fire Rescue coordinator Sam Brockington said confirms a suspicious package was found at the plant, which is located at GE Healthcare facility located across from the Magnolia Mall in Florence.

An official told WMBF News reporter Ken Baker that the device was not a bomb, and the bomb squad has left the facility.

