Waccamaw River now in moderate flood stage

CONWAY, SC (WMBF)- The Waccamaw River is now in moderate flood stage measuring one foot above flood stage at 12.01 feet. At this point, flood waters have closed some roads near Punch Bowl Landing. Lee's Landing and Pitch Landing also have flooding. The Savannah Bluff community is impacted as well as homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive.

Throughout the next few days the Waccamaw is expected to rise to 12.8 feet. Once the river gets closer to the 13 foot mark, we will expect to see flooding near homes on Business 501, Hwy 905, and Hwy 90. Flood waters usually at this point are a food deep near homes in the Savannah Bluff community and water will be near homes on Oak St., Pitch Landing and Punch Bowl.

The river should start to fall through the weekend. It should be noted that the river level forecast only takes into consideration rain that is expected within the next 48 hours, however no rain is expected for the next seven days at this moment.

