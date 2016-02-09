West Florence fire crews battle early morning house fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Crews with West Florence Fire Department battled an early morning blaze at a home on West Sumter Street Tuesday, according to Captain Anthony Fox with WFFD.

Fox said crews were dispatched at 3:19 a.m. to the home W. Sumter Street for a reported house fire. When firefighters got there, they found a one-story single-family dwelling with fire showing from all sides. In addition, the flames were starting to catch the home next door on fire.

Crews were able to protect the second home and limit damage, and get the original fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Both homes were unoccupied, according to fox, and no injuries were reported.

In all, Fox said 17 firefighters, three engines, a ladder truck and rescue truck responded. Florence County EMS was on stand-by, and the Florence City Police Department helped with traffic control.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.