CCMF Golf Classic coming to River Oaks Golf Plantation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Carolina Country Music Festival will host the Golf Glassic, which will take place on March 21 at the River Oaks Golf Plantation.

The Golf Classic will be In honor of Ryan Huie, the late beloved son of John Huie, partner of Creative Artist Agency Ryan's Guitar Projects Foundation.

Shotgun start will begin at 11 a.m. Proceeds of the CCMF Golf Classic will benefit the band programs at Myrtle Beach Middle and High Schools by providing funding for new musical instruments.

An after party will be held at the Boathouse Waterway Bar and Grill, featuring a performance by John Rich of Big & Rich.

To sign up, email Angela for more details: angela@queencityemc.com or call 704-780-7811.

