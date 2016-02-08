Horry County roads temporarily closed due to Lumber River flooding

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rains have brought river levels above their banks in parts of Horry County, and in some cases, has forced some roads to be temporarily closed.

A sign from Horry County Public Works now sits at the end of River Road closing it to traffic, along with River Loop Road. The Lumber river running across the road way and into people's yards, surrounding their homes.

It has even washed away at least one part of the road, making it almost impassable.

While only a few people live along the Lumber River full time along River Road, they say they've grown accustomed to having to trek through rushing flood waters, whether that be by vehicle, boat or foot.

"This is probably the worst year," Larry Gasque, a River Road resident, said. "It did flood in 2013 but wasn't quite this bad. But this year it's been twice now and only a few weeks a part...I don't like it. I always thought I liked living on the river until this. I need to be finding higher grounds."

Authorities say there's no set date on when this roadway will reopen. While they've said no traffic is allowed beyond the barricades, that's not stopping people from getting to their homes.

