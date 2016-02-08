Fire crews battle fire near Green Sea

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Loris and Horry County rescue crews were on the scene of a fire on Grainger Circle Monday night, according to Chief Jerry Hardee.

Hardee said the call came in around 6:30 Monday night. The location of the fire was between Green Sea and Tabor City.

The original call came in as a barn fire, however Hardee said it wasn't clear what burned down.

Hardee said they assisted the county with the fire and sent out two apparatus vehicles.

