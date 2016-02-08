Darlington man faces charges after dragging, sexually assaulting woman

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on February 6, after he broke into a home in Lamar and sexually assaulted a victim, according to reports.

Reports also say the suspect dragged the victim by her legs through the kitchen, the living room, then into the bedroom where he forced her to have sex.

The victim had scrapes on her arms and was transported to the hospital, according to DCSO.

Bobby Peterson, 58, of Lamar, was arrested by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and charged with burglary first degree, and criminal sexual conduct first degree. Peterson's bond was denied.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.