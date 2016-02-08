Jeb Bush to visit Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - GOP Presidential candidate Jeb Bush will be in Murrells Inlet this week. According to a news release, the former Florida Governor is expected to be at the town hall event February 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the VFW Post #10420, located at 4359 US-17 in Murrells Inlet.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

This event is free, however reservations are required to assure available seating

