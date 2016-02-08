MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The longest and coldest stretch of weather so far this winter will settle in all the way through the weekend.



A cold front will push through the region this evening accompanied by scattered light showers and sprinkles through about midnight. As the front pushes off shore, the showers will come to an end before sunrise on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s, but a lingering breeze will d rop wind chills into the upper 20s.



Colder weather will filter in behind the front for Tuesday. With a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid and upper 40s.



The rest of the week will see several reinforcing shots of colder temperatures and gusty winds making for a very winter-like week. Daytime temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s all the way through Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will d rop well into the 20s most nights.



In addition to colder temperatures, gusty winds will be common at times through the week. Several mornings will feature wind chills well down into the teens and perhaps even single digits on the coldest mornings.

