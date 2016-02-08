Two men arrested for breaking and entering in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Criminal Investigation Division of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after reports of a break-in at the Scotch Meadows area.

According to the SCSO, several items were taken away from the location. The items were recovered and returned to the owner.

The sheriff's office said stolen property from a break-in that took place in Robeson County was also recovered.

Chasteen Gibson and Ryan Gibson, were charged with one count of breaking or entering, one count of larceny after breaking or entering, and one count of possession of stolen property.

Both suspects were placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond, according to SCSO.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.