City of Conway opens warming shelter

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway will open a warming shelter Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Collins Park Building located at 1001 16th Avenue in Conway.

The warming shelter does not allow pets and will remain open until 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. Cots, blankets, pillows, snacks and beverages will be available.

If there are no occupants at the shelter by 10:00 p.m., it will close.

