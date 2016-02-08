South Carolina remembers Orangeburg massacre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina State University is honoring the three people killed during the 1968 Orangeburg massacre. Today is the anniversary of the 1968 incident in which state troopers opened fire, killing three South Carolina State University students and wounded multiple other students, during a protest of a segregated bowling alley.

Later today South Carolina State University will hold an observance of the Orangeburg massacre. Civil rights activist, the Rev. Joseph Darby is the keynote speaker.

Darby has held leadership roles in state, NAACP, and he has also co-authored a 1999 National NAACP resolution, which called for economic sanctions against the state until the removal of the Confederate flag flying over the State House.

Also, during Monday’s commemoration, Cleveland Sellers, president of Voorhees College, and the Orangeburg Chapter of the NAACP will be honored with the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Social Justice award, an award named after the three students whom passed.

The award is given to an individual or group for commitment to social justice.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.