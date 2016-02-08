Grand Strand Miracle League and celebrity challenge returns in March

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Miracle League spring baseball opener and celebrity challenge will be held on Saturday, March 19.

The miracle league games will begin at 10 a.m. at CL Benton Miracle League Field, 33rd & Oak Street behind the Pepper Geddings complex, the last field to the right.

Local celebrities will have the opportunity to be a "buddy" for players of the teams.

For information or to RSVP, contact Isabel Shen at 843-455-8526 or email at isabel@gsmiracleleagues, or jennifer@gsmiracleleagues.com.

