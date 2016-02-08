MB Police arrest man for shooting within city limits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police arrested a man Sunday after shooting a gun within city limits. Police were dispatched to the area of 35th Ave. N. and N. Oak Street. Reports say the shooting took place at 3501 North Oak Street.

According to Myrtle Beach Police reports, officers observed five shell casings on the scene in front of the porch near the stairs of the home.

Police arrested 23-year-old Douglas Ray Lewis, and charged him for discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police seized the firearm involved along with two magazines, 11. 223 rounds, ear plugs, a gun case, gun cleaning kit, and gun cleaning oil.

There are no reports of any injuries.

