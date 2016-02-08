Mellow Mushroom to hold lunch of love

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local Mellow Mushroom locations are hosting lunch of love to support local humane shelters. Mellow Mushroom in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Florence would love for you to join them as they host their 5th “Lunch of Love” on Friday, February 12, 2016 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. to support their local humane societies.

The Lunch of Love provides an opportunity for the local humane shelters to be involved with the community outside of their natural environment.

All participating Mellow Mushrooms will have pet adoptions, door prizes, and raffles. As well as a portion of every lunch ticket sold will be donated to the shelters.

Matt Duke the Owner and Operator of Mellow Mushroom, says every year, the event has been very successful in raising much needed money, support, and adoptions for the local humane societies.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.