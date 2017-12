The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The Grand Strand and Pee Dee picked up 2.5" to 4.25" inches of rain over the past week. Now local rivers are rising in response to the rain. The Waccamaw River is of the most concern because it rises steadily through the week. By Thursday it will be well within moderate flood stage at 12.8 feet. Once the river hits 12 feet, flooding waters start to surround homes in Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing, and Savannah Bluff communities. Flood waters also will impact homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive. Areas off of Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90 will become flooded as the river level approaches 13 feet.

The Little Pee Dee and the Great Pee Dee rivers will crest Monday night just short of moderate flood stage.

Heavy rain is not in the forecast for the next week, so the local rivers should all see improvements by the weekend.