Roadway flooding reported in Marion - Conway road reopens Monday morning

MARION, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported no road closures Monday morning, after seeing flooding Sunday, and the Conway Police Department listed one road reopened.

The SCHP reported the following roads flooded Sunday, but reopened Monday:

Maiden Down Rd. at Bayside Ct.

Hwy 41 southbound near 41 Grocery

Trees in roadway at Ropper Woods Rd. and Dewey Cox. Rd.

Conway Police listed Long Avenue Ext. at Grier Swamp closed due to water crossing the road. As of around 6 a.m. Monday morning it had reopened.

