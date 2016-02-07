Marion County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Monday

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
MARION, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County School District announced they will operate on a 2-hour delay Monday, February 8 due to weather.

The delay will affect students and staff.

