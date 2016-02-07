City of Conway to open warming shelter

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway will open a Warming Shelter at the Conway Senior Center (1519 Mill Pond Road) on Sunday, February 7th.

The shelter will open at 6 p.m. and close at 8 a.m.

If there are no occupants by 10 p.m., the shelter will close. Cots, blankets and pillows will be available, along with snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.