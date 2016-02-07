Missing Florence woman found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing Florence woman found safe

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing woman Sunday. Major Michael Nunn said she was found alive and well.

The woman is identified as Linda L. Sawyer, according to Nunn.

