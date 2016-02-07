Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce offers free data security class - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce offers free data security class

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Source: MBACC Source: MBACC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will provide a free class and seminar on data security, compliance and privacy seminar.

The seminar will be held February 10, from 12-1:30 p.m., at the MBACC. 

The class is free and will provide information on principles, policies and practices that organizations use to protect & secure personal, proprietary or confidential data. http://bit.ly/1PII8GF.

Topics will include:

  • Payment Card Industry standards for business that process credit card statements. 
  • Health care industry standards for medical offices.
  • Privacy and data security best practices 
  • Responding to breaches 
  • Preparing for litigation in the event of a breach 

To register, visit the Chamber Academy.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly