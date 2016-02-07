Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce offers free data security class

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will provide a free class and seminar on data security, compliance and privacy seminar.

The seminar will be held February 10, from 12-1:30 p.m., at the MBACC.

The class is free and will provide information on principles, policies and practices that organizations use to protect & secure personal, proprietary or confidential data. http://bit.ly/1PII8GF.

Topics will include:

Payment Card Industry standards for business that process credit card statements.

Health care industry standards for medical offices.

Privacy and data security best practices

Responding to breaches

Preparing for litigation in the event of a breach

To register, visit the Chamber Academy.

