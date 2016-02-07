Robert Edge Parkway bridge in NMB open after accident

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The west side of Robert Edge Parkway was closed in North Myrtle Beach Sunday morning due to a traffic accident, according to NMB officials.

An alert sent at about 6:25 a.m. by the NMB Department of Public Safety stated that drivers should avoid the west side of Robert Edge Parkway due to a traffic accident.

An alert sent 7:01 a.m. stated that all lanes were now open on Robert Edge Bridge, and normal traffic may resume.

