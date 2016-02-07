WATCH: Demolition of Grainger Station stacks near Conway

A shot of the stacks Sunday morning just before their scheduled demolition. (Source: WMBF News)

The stacks came down just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The explosive demolition of Santee Cooper’s Grainger Generating Station stacks took place at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Watch the raw video of the demolition here

The stacks were be the final bit of demolition on the old coal plant site... after nearly a year of tearing things down.

For the big detonation, crews punched more than 330 holes in the bottom of the stacks, filling them with nearly 120 pounds of dynamite. Each went off in a specific order, so the building fell in a specific place. The actual explosion lasted for just seconds.

Related Story:

Santee Cooper plans for Sunday demolition of power station near Lake Busbee

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.