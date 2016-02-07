Watch the inaugural WMBF Baby Bowl!

Kennedy is just getting some rest in before kickoff! (Source: WMBF News)

(WMBF) – Before you watch The Big Game, get ready for The Little Game! The inaugural WMBF Baby Bowl is too cute to miss!

That’s right, local animals aren’t the only ones getting in on the Super Bowl prediction action – we brought in some young (very young) experts to pick the winner of Sunday’s contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos!

Our employees brought in their kids to choose their favorite teddy – the one clad in Broncos gear or Panthers gear, to predict the winner.

Watch the video above to find out who the experts picked!

Mobile users, tap here to watch.

