Four charged after bank robbed in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF ) - The Lumberton Police department responded to an incident at the Carter Bank on Fayetteville road Saturday. According to police a 23-year-old man presented a note demanding money and fled the scene in a vehicle after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the vehicle was stopped a short time later on I-95 near the 27 mile marker.

The following were arrested in connection to the incident:

Steven Tyler Hutsell, 19, of Hope Mills, NC

Kareem White, 19, of Fayetteville, NC

Eric Cardoza, 23, of Fayetteville, NC

David Stewart, 27, of Hope Mills, NC

Police said the four have been charged with common law robbery and conspiracy. Each received a $10,000.00 bond. Stewart got an additional $119,000.00 secured bond for outstanding warrants from other agencies. Those charges are unknown at this time.

According to Captain Terry W Parker, no one at the bank was injured. The NC highway patrol assisted with the vehicle stop and the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

No other details are being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information on the robbery may contact Detective Jennifer White at the Lumberton Police Department at 910 671 3845.

