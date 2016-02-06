North Myrtle Beach employees donate coats to homeless

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Employees with the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department donated winter coats to be provided for homeless youth in the area.

Sea Haven representatives along with Police Chief Webster, Public Safety Director Fernandez, Fire Chief Spain and members of Fire Rescue C-Battalion all gathered together for a photo.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department said, "members were able to collect over 60 winter coats that will be put to good use. We are thankful to all of our employees that came together for a worthy cause."

