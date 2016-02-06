Super Saturday with Core Fitness Club

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It's February, and for some people that brings the reminder that they're not quite on track with their 'get fit' New Year's resolutions. Along with the tasty temptations that Super Bowl Sunday brings, taking that step can be difficult, but one Myrtle Beach gym was working to help.

The temperatures might have been dropping outside, but things were heating up indoors as people prepared for Super Saturday--a health initiative that local gym Core Fitness Club hosted to prepare community residents for all of the tempting treats and eats that the big game will have in store. The free fitness expo had a five-part workout that included Pilates, Crossfit, bench pressing, spinning and group exercises.

Core Fitness sales manager, Bridget Garrity, said a cheat meal--especially during the Super Bowl--is fine. The key is balance. "...You just have to be mindful of what you're putting into your body because come Monday morning, how are you going to feel? So that's what I would think about on Super Bowl Sunday."

Taryn Goebel, a Core Fitness member and avid Carolina Panthers fan, was excited to participate in Super Saturday. "It's awesome it's like a family here...all of us come together as one and work out together," she said.

If you've temporarily lost sight of your New Year's resolution health goals, no worries. Bridget said you can still get back on track in time for the summer beach season that Myrtle Beach brings. "You just have to understand that if you want to make a change and you want to keep up with your resolution and not fall off like everyone else in February, then you just have to step in the door and we'll take it from there."

