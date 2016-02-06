Williamsburg Hospital suspending service due to flood damage

WILLIAMSBURG, SC (WMBF) - Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree is suspending service due to the damage from October flooding.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troy Gamble said the hospital is not closing, however service will be suspended for about 7-8 weeks.

Gamble said the building was so damaged from water coming in they had to close rooms with wet ceilings.

A new building will be built over the next two years, and the hope is to have a temporary emergency room in place in the next two months. The closest hospital is about thirty miles away.

