Accident slowing traffic on US-17 near Coventry Road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Accident slowing traffic on US-17 near Coventry Road

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Source: RayCom Media Source: RayCom Media

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF ) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting an accident on US-17 northbound at Coventry Road.

The SCHP said no injuries were reported, however a WMBF News employee near the scene said traffic is backed up.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly