Video: Francis Marion University celebrates homecoming day

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Francis Marion hosted their homecoming Saturday morning. Several students and kids were out to celebrate the big day, there was even a parade and plenty of fun for everyone to enjoy.

Activities began at 11 a.m. with the women and men alumni basketball games. The girls soccer team were showing of their soccer moves before the parade.

Competitions at the parade included: Most creative, and the best school spirit.

One lucky kid got his face painted and attended while his dad was being inducted into the FMU Athletic Hall of Fame, according to the FMU Facebok page.

Video courtesy of Francis Marion University.

